US Markets
NFLX

Netflix's Reed Hastings exercised $612 mln from stock options in 2020

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA

Netflix Inc co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings realized $612.13 million from exercising his stock options in 2020, a year of bumper subscription growth for the video-streaming giant.

April 23 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings realized $612.13 million from exercising his stock options in 2020, a year of bumper subscription growth for the video-streaming giant.

The company, which crossed 200 million subscribers last year as people sought entertainment from home during the COVID-19-imposed lockdowns, saw its shares rise more than 67% in 2020.

Hastings purchased over 1.33 million Netflix shares last year in the exercising of his stock options, according to a filing. Graphic link: (https://tmsnrt.rs/3neR4Hn)

The price at which stock options can be exercised is set in an agreement. The value of shares when the purchase is made could be varying.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings exercised $612 mln in options in 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/2QTH224

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings exercised $612 mln in options in 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/3neR4Hn

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular