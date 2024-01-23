Netflix's Powerful Movie Studio Head Is Quitting To Start His Own Media Company

In a surprising move, Scott Stuber, the driving force behind Netflix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) ascension to Hollywood’s top movie studio, has announced his departure scheduled for March. Stuber plans to leave his position at Netflix to launch his own business.

What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, Stuber will retain his global film chairman role until the March Academy Awards ceremony. Following this, he will shift towards independently producing films and television shows. Stuber has reportedly secured financial backing for his upcoming venture, as stated by sources close to him.

For the foreseeable future, Netflix’s film team will be under the supervision of Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria as the company initiates a search for Stuber’s successor. Stuber’s exit signals the conclusion of a noteworthy era for Netflix and the commencement of a new journey for him.

Why It Matters: Under Stuber's leadership, Netflix’s feature business ventured into the blockbuster realm, attracting renowned filmmakers like Zack Snyder, the Russo brothers, Michael Bay, and Rawson Marshall Thurber, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Seven years ago, Reed and Ted [Sarandos] offered me the amazing opportunity to join Netflix and create a new home for original movies," said Stuber in a statement. "I am proud of what we accomplished and am so grateful to all the filmmakers and talent who trusted us to help tell their stories.”

Netflix co-CEO Sarandos, in response, credited Stuber for leading a new paradigm in how movies are made, distributed, and watched. "Under his leadership, we've become the most nominated studio for three years in a row at the Academy Awards — eight best picture nominations, two best international feature Oscars, two best documentary feature Oscars, and our first best-animated feature Oscar,” Sarados said.

Stuber was behind Netflix’s decision last year to consolidate its film group and concentrate on producing fewer, high-quality films was a significant shift in strategy.

This consolidation led to layoffs and the exit of experienced executives, Lisa Nishimura and Ian Bricke. Stuber’s impending departure adds to the list of significant executive exits.

Netflix, which reported around 247.2 million global paid subscribers by the third quarter of 2023, is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings later on Tuesday.

The company has seen significant growth, with operating profits skyrocketing over 50% in the past year. The end of the 148-day Hollywood writers’ strike in October 2023 also contributed to a lift for the stock.

Stuber’s departure could potentially impact the company’s future growth and strategy in the film industry.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 0.63% up at $486 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

