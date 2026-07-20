Netflix's Post-Earnings Crash: Should You Buy the Stock While It's Below $70?

Key Points

Netflix grew its revenue by 13% last quarter, but expects its growth rate to slow down for the current quarter.

The stock is down sharply this year as concerns about the company's future growth weigh on its valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported earnings last week, and the numbers didn't give investors much of a reason to be bullish. The results weren't bad, as the company generated solid double-digit growth, but investors remained concerned about its future, as the guidance didn't provide enough assurance that the business is on the right path.

Earlier this year, Netflix's stock went into a tailspin after investors learned co-founder Reed Hastings was leaving the company. And amid continued questions about its future growth prospects, investors are even more bearish of late.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

But could Netflix, which is still very much a leader in its industry, make for a good investment, especially with its stock now dipping below $70 and being the lowest it's been in nearly two years?

Netflix's Q2 numbers were mixed, and its guidance was soft

For the second quarter, which ended on June 30, Netflix's earnings per share totaled $0.80, a penny above analyst estimates. Meanwhile, revenue of $12.56 billion narrowly missed Wall Street expectations of $12.59 billion. While it was technically a miss, the company came very close to meeting expectations. Its revenue was up 13% year over year.

But with the company's guidance calling for just 12% growth for the current quarter amid questions about how engaged users are with its shows -- there have been concerns about a drop-off after a show's first season -- it may have simply reinforced investors' concerns about the business moving forward. The unconvincing results led the stock to fall after the release of the earnings results, hitting a new 52-week low of $65.08 on Friday.

Has Netflix stock become a cheap buy?

In the past 12 months, Netflix's stock has declined by 44%. It's currently trading at around 21 times its trailing earnings, which is relatively cheap given that the average S&P 500 stock trades at a multiple of more than 25. Netflix is modestly priced by comparison, especially given its reasonably solid growth numbers.

While Netflix's growth rate is slowing down, it's not a steep enough drop-off to suggest that there is something fundamentally wrong with the business. The market may be overreacting, as the stock still hasn't recovered from the news of Hastings' departure.

However, with excellent fundamentals and the streaming stock trading at a reasonable valuation, I think Netflix can make for a great buy right now.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 20, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.