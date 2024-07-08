Netflix's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) revealed 114 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 35 were puts, with a value of $1,465,322, and 79 were calls, valued at $5,656,774.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $1030.0 for Netflix, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $1030.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $141.65 $138.25 $141.65 $690.00 $495.7K 13 2 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.15 $39.75 $40.15 $900.00 $184.6K 649 15 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $43.2 $42.8 $42.8 $695.00 $94.4K 50 12 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $30.4 $29.9 $30.4 $687.50 $94.2K 126 70 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $127.85 $126.9 $127.85 $580.00 $89.4K 37 0

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with almost 250 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Netflix, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 902,163, the price of NFLX is down by -0.87%, reaching $684.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Netflix

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $731.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $767. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $750. An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $707. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $700.

