Netflix's (NFLX) Squid Game Set to be Its Most Popular Show

Netflix's NFLX Korean show Squid Game is set to be the most popular show ever in the streaming platform’s history. Per Variety, which cited Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer, the survival drama, which was launched on Sep 17, currently ranks as the #1 non-English show worldwide on the service.



Squid Game is on its way to surpass Lupin’s popularity, which was the first non-English-language show to be a hit on the streaming platform.



Sarandos also offered considerable data about Netflix’s top 10 shows and movies. At Vox Media’s Code Conference, he shared a couple of slides, according to which, Bridgerton Season 1 was the #1 series based on the number of Netflix accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least two minutes) and the time these accounts were used in viewing the same (in the initial 28-day release window).



Extraction was the most-viewed movie based on the number of Netflix accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least two minutes). Sandra Bullock-starrer Bird Box was the most-watched movie in terms of hours.



Sarandos also rejected the speculation that Netflix is looking to buy a movie theater chain. The company already owns one theater in New York (bought in 2019) and one in Los Angeles (bought in 2020).



Netflix shares have returned 9.6% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s return of 12.8%.

Netflix, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Robust Content Portfolio to Aid Subscriber Growth

Netflix is facing intensifying competition in the streaming space from The Walt Disney DIS, Amazon AMZN, Comcast CMCSA, AT&T, ViacomCBS, Discovery and Apple.



Nevertheless, it is riding on a strong content portfolio, thanks to which the company won 44 Emmys in total this year. Netflix’s endeavor to offer content belonging to various genres has been a key catalyst in driving user engagement, besides winning awards and accolades.



In second-quarter 2021, Netflix added 1.54 million paid subscribers globally, compared with 10.1 million in the year-ago quarter. At the end of the second quarter, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company had 209.18 million paid subscribers globally, up 8.4% year over year.



Netflix expects to end the third quarter of 2021 with 212.68 million paid subscribers globally, indicating growth of 9% from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s robust content portfolio is expected to help it achieve this target easily, thanks to new seasons of La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist), Sex Education, Virgin River and Never Have I Ever. Movies include Sweet Girl, Kissing Booth 3, Kate and Vivo.



Netflix recently showcased its upcoming content at the inaugural global fan event, Tudum. The company showcased teasers, trailers, first looks and exclusive footage from close to 100 movies, documentaries, series, and specials, both domestic and international, slated for release till 2022. (Read more: Netflix Reveals Solid Content Lineup at Tudum Fan Event)



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.