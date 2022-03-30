Netflix's (NFLX) Bridgerton Season 2 Sees Wide Acceptance

Netflix's NFLX television show, Bridgerton, continued its winning run after its season 2 was viewed for 193.02 million hours last week. This makes the show the most viewed Netflix English language TV title in its premiere weekend.



According to Netflix’s Global Top 10 list Bridgerton season 2 was #1 in 92 countries. The popularity of the latest season helped Bridgerton season 1 return to the list at #3, with 32.28 million viewed hours. Is It Cake? season 1 was #2 on the list with 48.94 million viewed hours.



Meanwhile, Business Proposal season 1 was the #1 show in the non-English television category with 30.94 million viewed hours. Twenty Five Twenty One season 1 and Café con aroma de mujer season 1 were the #2 and #3 shows on the list, respectively.



In the English films category, The Adam Project maintained its #1 spot with 31.7 million hours viewed. For the second week, Black Crab held its #1 spot in the non-English films list, with 40.51 million hours viewed.



Netflix’s second-quarter 2022 results will benefit from the success of Bridgerton season 2. First-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to the lack of content, stiff competition and macro-economic impact of COVID in several parts of the world.



Netflix is looking to gain more of its users’ time amid stiff competition from the likes of TikTok, as well as from streaming services provided by Disney DIS, Apple AAPL and Paramount Global PARA. The streaming giant is looking to up the ante with a solid content portfolio, which is expected to keep the user base engaged.

Netflix Stock Lags Industry

In the year-to-date period, Netflix’s shares have tumbled 35% compared with the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s declines of 21.3% and 10.3%, respectively.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s underperformance is primarily attributed to stiff competition in the streaming space. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+ owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering.



The service offers nearly 700 movies and 11,700 episodes of television shows from brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney+ originals.



Disney is also expanding into international markets. Disney+, as of Jan 1, 2022, had 129.8 million paid subscribers compared with 94.9 million as of Jan 2, 2021. Excluding Disney+ Hotstar, Disney added 5.1 million paid subscribers, primarily driven by growth in its Asia Pacific and European markets. Disney+’s launch in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong helped drive user base growth.



Paramount Global’s Paramount+ has been witnessing subscriber growth, driven by an expanding content portfolio. Paramount+ hosts a portfolio of more than 2,500 movies and 30,000 TV episodes, including content on popular franchises such as Star Trek and SpongeBob.



Meanwhile, Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, is gaining recognition, with Ted Lasso winning multiple Emmy Awards and, most recently, CODA winning three Academy Awards. This is expected to boost Apple TV+’s viewership.



Nevertheless, Netflix’s diversified content portfolio, attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content, is a key catalyst.

