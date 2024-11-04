Netflix’s Mike Verdu announces new role as VP of GenAI for Games

Netflix (NFLX) games executive Mike Verdu has been appointed as the VP of GenAI for games at the company. He said in part on LinkedIn: “At long last, I am ready to talk about what I’m doing next: I am working on driving a “once in a generation” inflection point for game development and player experiences using generative AI. This transformational technology will accelerate the velocity of development and unlock truly novel game experiences that will surprise, delight, and inspire players. I am focused on a creator-first vision for AI, one that puts creative talent at the center, with AI being a catalyst and an accelerant. …We’ve delivered 100+ games, increased game engagement by multiples, and rolled out a test of cloud streaming to TV and PC in several countries. I’m very proud of this! GenAI is that next challenge. I don’t think I’ve been this excited about an opportunity in this industry since the 90s, when we saw a new game launch every few months that redefined what was possible. It was an incredible time to be making games as talented creators showed all of us what the future looked like. Guess what? We’re back to those days of seemingly unlimited potential and the rapid pace of innovation, which resulted in mind-blowing surprises for players every few months.”

