Netflix's 'Marriage Story' leads Golden Globe nominations with 6

LOS ANGELES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Netflix NFLX.O divorce drama "Marriage Story" led nominations on Monday for the Golden Globes with six nods, followed by gangster movie "The Irishman," also on Netflix, with five.

The two movies will also compete in the best drama category with war drama "1917," comic book villain film "Joker," and papal story "Two Popes."

The films nominated for best comedy or musical were ""Dolemite is My Name," "Jojo Rabbit," murder mystery "Knives Out," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Elton John biopic "Rocketman."

Apple Inc's AAPL.O streaming service landed its first major award nomination for "The Morning Show," along with its stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Nick Zieminski)

