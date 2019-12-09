US Markets

Netflix's 'Marriage Story' leads Golden Globe nominations with 6

Contributor
Jill Serjeant Reuters
Published

The Netflix divorce drama "Marriage Story" led nominations on Monday for the Golden Globes with six nods, followed by gangster movie "The Irishman," also on Netflix, with five.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Netflix NFLX.O divorce drama "Marriage Story" led nominations on Monday for the Golden Globes with six nods, followed by gangster movie "The Irishman," also on Netflix, with five.

The two movies will also compete in the best drama category with war drama "1917," comic book villain film "Joker," and papal story "Two Popes."

The films nominated for best comedy or musical were ""Dolemite is My Name," "Jojo Rabbit," murder mystery "Knives Out," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Elton John biopic "Rocketman."

Apple Inc's AAPL.O streaming service landed its first major award nomination for "The Morning Show," along with its stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((jill.serjeant1@thomsonreuters.com; 310 491 7279;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular