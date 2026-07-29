Netflix's Live Content Push: Can it Sustain Subscriber Growth?

Netflix's NFLX expanding investment in live programming is emerging as a key driver of its long-term subscriber growth strategy. Rather than pursuing an expensive portfolio of premium sports rights, the company has adopted a selective approach by adding live sports, entertainment specials and marquee events that complement its on-demand library. Recent initiatives, including the MLB Home Run Derby, the World Baseball Classic in Japan and other live entertainment events, reflect Netflix's efforts to attract new members while expanding engagement and advertising opportunities. Live programming is evolving into a strategic extension of Netflix's core streaming business rather than a standalone offering.



Early results suggest that live content is generating meaningful business value despite representing a small portion of Netflix's content investment. Six of the company's 10 largest new-member sign-up days over the past five years have been driven by live events. While live programming is expected to represent roughly 5% of content spending and only about 1% of viewing hours this year, it has been supporting subscriber acquisition, advertising demand and content discovery. Total viewing hours increased 2% year over year in the first half of 2026, adding roughly 1.5 billion viewing hours.



Netflix is also leveraging live events to strengthen its broader content ecosystem by using marquee broadcasts to promote original series and encourage viewers to discover additional programming. This integrated approach enhances returns on content investments by extending viewer engagement beyond live events while creating premium advertising inventory for marketers.



By focusing on high-impact live events that drive new-member acquisition, deepen engagement and expand advertising opportunities, Netflix is strengthening another lever for subscriber growth. As the company expands its live content portfolio in a disciplined manner, the strategy could support sustained subscriber growth while creating additional monetization opportunities.

How Netflix Stacks Up Against Peers

Compared with Disney DIS and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, Netflix's live content strategy is more selective and event-driven. Disney continues to rely on ESPN and premium sports rights to drive engagement, while Warner Bros. Discovery leverages TNT Sports and live programming across its media portfolio. In contrast, Netflix focuses on marquee live events that complement its on-demand library and support subscriber acquisition. As Disney expands its streaming bundle and Warner Bros. Discovery integrates live sports into Max, Netflix's disciplined approach could help sustain membership growth while enhancing advertising opportunities.

NFLX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Netflix have declined 22.8% year to date, underperforming both the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 20.9% and 9.6%, respectively.

NFLX’s YTD Share Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, Netflix appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36X, higher than the sector’s 16.4X. NFLX carries a Value Score of D.

NFLX’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.59 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates a 41.9% increase from the previous year.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.