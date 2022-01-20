Netflix’s CEO duo look too high up

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Netflix is enjoying great success with some high-profile shows and films like “Squid Game” and “Don’t Look Up”. But shareholders in the $229 billion streaming service were already switching off, with the stock down more than a quarter from its November high. News on Thursday that net new subscribers in the fourth quarter grew by 8.3 million https://s22.q4cdn.com/959853165/files/doc_financials/2021/q4/FINAL-Q4-21-Shareholder-Letter.pdf, a tad shy of its forecast, prompted them to erase another 20% in after-hours trading.

That suggests co-Chiefs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos are misjudging the latest twist in the brutal fight for eyeballs. Last week they hiked prices to just over $15 a month for the most popular standard plan for its most lucrative customer base in the United States and Canada. Rival HBO Max, meanwhile, is currently offering 20% off its $15-a-month service, putting the cost in line with a Disney+ subscription. Netflix may find it’s a mistake to hope its customers won’t feel aggrieved after looking up competitors’ prices. (By Jennifer Saba)

