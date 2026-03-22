Netflix's Ad Revenue Surges to $1.5 Billion: Is the Stock a No-Brainer Buy Today With $2,000?

Key Points

After first resisting the move to introduce ads, this initiative is set to generate revenue of $3 billion for Netflix in 2026.

The company's focus on developing its own advertising platform will only improve the capabilities it can offer to these customers.

At the current valuation, Netflix shares have no room for error, even though competition has never been more intense.

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Now that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has bowed out of the Warner Bros. Discovery negotiations, investors can focus their attention on the fundamentals of the business. And they remain in great shape. Netflix added about 23 million subscribers in 2025. And its profits keep rising; net income was up 26% last year.

The company is making a major move in the advertising space. Revenue here surged 150% in 2025 to $1.5 billion. Does this notable trend make Netflix a no-brainer buy for investors with $2,000 (or any amount, really) available to purchase stock?

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Ads are a tiny but rapidly growing sales driver

The growth that the ad segment is generating might be a surprise development for longtime Netflix followers. It wasn't all that long ago that Reed Hastings, co-founder and previous CEO, said that the streaming platform would never display ads. Perhaps he thought it would undermine the viewing experience.

In an effort to drive growth, companies will nearly always entertain initiatives that they previously shunned. It looks like Netflix made the right move. It was revealed last year that in May, the ad-based subscription tier had 94 million monthly active users, as it caters to and captures a price-sensitive consumer base.

Ad sales jumped 150% in 2025 to $1.5 billion, representing a tiny 3% fraction of the overall revenue base. Nonetheless, the growth is hard to ignore. Management predicts that it will double in 2026.

With its 325 million subscribers and 8.8% share of daily TV viewing time in the U.S., Netflix certainly has the reach and engagement that advertisers might salivate over. And the business plans to continue capitalizing. Netflix has been developing its own advertising platform, which can improve the ad-buying experience, targeting capabilities, and outcomes for these customers. Artificial intelligence is also being leveraged.

Netflix shares leave no room for error

Despite the success of the ad-based subscription tier thus far, it's easy to argue that Netflix's best days are behind it. In other words, investors shouldn't expect the strong growth to keep up indefinitely. The leadership team thinks the business will generate 13% (at the midpoint) revenue growth in 2026, a decelerating gain compared to last year.

The valuation, however, appears to reflect heightened market expectations. The streaming stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.5. With so much competition for attention these days, there's no room for error should the business start to report weaker-than-anticipated financial results.

If you're looking for an investment opportunity to allocate $2,000 to right now, Netflix is not the best option. Because of the rich valuation, this innovative company's shares are far from being a no-brainer buy.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.