Netflix's Ad Business Expansion Continues: More Upside Ahead?

Netflix’s NFLX ad business expansion continues to strengthen its long-term growth momentum, positioning the streaming giant for additional revenue upside beyond its traditional subscription model. Advertising has become one of Netflix’s key strategic priorities, with management expecting ad revenues to reach roughly $3 billion in 2026, nearly double the prior year’s level. The company’s ad-supported tier is gaining significant traction, accounting for more than 60% of first-quarter sign-ups in ad-supported markets, while its advertiser base has expanded more than 70% year over year to over 4,000 clients. These trends highlight growing acceptance among both consumers and advertisers.



Netflix is also enhancing its monetization capabilities through its proprietary ad-tech platform, while programmatic advertising is rapidly expanding and approaching more than half of its non-live advertising business. The company is further broadening its advertising inventory through video podcasts, vertical video feeds and live programming, creating additional opportunities to attract marketers and increase engagement. Moreover, Netflix’s expanding portfolio of live events, such as the World Baseball Classic, has demonstrated its ability to drive both subscriber growth and advertising demand.



Importantly, Netflix’s advertising opportunity remains in its early stages. Management estimates that the company still accounts for only about 5% of global TV viewing and has penetrated less than 45% of its addressable broadband household market. Combined with the continued international rollout of its ad-supported offering and a rapidly growing ad-supported audience, Netflix appears well-positioned to generate higher advertising revenues over time.



As advertising scales alongside subscription revenues, it is expected to become an increasingly important contributor to Netflix’s top-line growth. This is evident in the company’s reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $50.7-$51.7 billion.

Netflix's Ad Push Meets Strong Rival Challenges

The Walt Disney Company DIS is one of the biggest rivals to Netflix in the advertising market. DIS benefits from its powerful intellectual property portfolio, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and ESPN, which attracts large and engaged audiences. DIS is also strengthening Disney+ and Hulu through AI-powered recommendation engines and AdTech tools that improve ad targeting and effectiveness. Its ability to connect streaming, parks, merchandise and gaming creates a unique ecosystem that offers advertisers multiple ways to reach consumers.



Roku ROKU is a major competitor to Netflix in the advertising market because it operates a leading connected-TV advertising platform. ROKU reported 27% advertising revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026, driven by Roku Ads Manager and its connected-TV advertising ecosystem. With more than 100 million streaming households, ROKU offers advertisers a broad reach and valuable data. Its partnerships with Amazon DSP, Google DV360 and Trade Desk, along with AI-driven advertising optimization, provide flexibility and measurable outcomes that strengthen its competitive position.

NFLX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Netflix have dropped 6.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 8.4%.

NFLX’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Netflix appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 6.83X, higher than the industry's 2.31X. NFLX carries a Value Score of D.

NFLX’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.60 per share, up by 2% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 42.29% increase from the previous year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.