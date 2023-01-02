Netflix's 2022 Was Bad, but Where Does It Go From Here?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) had a rough year in 2022 and exposed a lot of the company's biggest challenges. It's no longer the king of streaming, it's one of multiple options for streaming, and it's time to rethink Netflix's business model. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss this in the video below.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 2, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.