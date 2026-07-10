Netflix's 111 Emmy Nominations: Is the Strong Slate Enough to Win Big?

Netflix NFLX opened this year's Emmy season with 111 Primetime Emmy nominations spread across 34 new and returning titles and 12 program categories, according to the streamer's own awards disclosure. BEEF Season 2 led the tally with 16 nominations, followed by limited series The Beast in Me, while documentary title Rafa became the first non-English-language series nominated in the Outstanding Documentary Series category.



Even so, the haul places Netflix second among platforms this year, trailing Warner Bros. Discovery WBD-owned HBO Max's 122 nominations, driven largely by The Pitt (26 nominations) and the final season of Hacks (25 nominations) — a reversal from the tight race the two have waged in recent cycles.



The nominations follow a first quarter in which Netflix reported 16% year-over-year revenue growth and an 18% rise in operating income, both ahead of the company's own guidance on stronger-than-planned subscription revenues. The company's key internal engagement metric reached an all-time high during the quarter, even as it continues to diversify beyond scripted programming into video podcasts and live sports events such as the World Baseball Classic. Netflix closed 2025 with more than 325 million paid memberships and has reiterated full-year 2026 guidance of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion in revenues, with an operating margin target of 31.5% and advertising revenues expected to roughly double to about $3 billion.



Looking ahead, Netflix's pipeline for the second half of 2026 and into 2027 leans on a mix of returning franchises and new formats, including Enola Holmes 3, an Avatar: The Last Airbender conclusion, an expanded slate of Korean and Japanese originals, and a new anime adaptation of One Piece slated for 2027 alongside the delayed return of Wednesday.



On balance, a 111-nomination haul reflects genuine depth across genres rather than reliance on a single marquee title, which is a reasonable indicator of creative consistency. At the same time, finishing behind HBO Max for a second consecutive year suggests the competitive gap at the top of prestige television has narrowed rather than closed in Netflix's favor.



With guidance already factoring in a content-heavy first half and margin expansion pushed to later quarters, the more relevant test for investors and subscribers alike will be whether the second half of 2026 and 2027 slate — award-nominated or not — keeps engagement and monetization trends moving in the direction the company has already forecast.

How WBD and Apple Compare on the Same Metric

Among Netflix's listed peers, Warner Bros. Discovery led the 2026 Emmy nominations table, with HBO Max collecting 122 nods across 21 original programs. Warner Bros. Discovery gathered additional recognition for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and The Gilded Age. Apple AAPL, through Apple TV, secured a record 89 nominations across 15 originals, led by Widow's Bay (19) and Pluribus (18), with further nods for Shrinking, Slow Horses and Margo's Got Money Troubles. Apple registered its highest nomination total to date, while Warner Bros. Discovery retained the top spot despite a lower year-over-year count than 2025, with both platforms finishing ahead of Netflix's 111.

NFLX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Netflix have dropped 19.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 9.3%.

NFLX’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Netflix appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 5.82X, higher than the industry's 3.74X. NFLX carries a Value Score of D.

NFLX’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.60 per share. This indicates a 42.29% increase from the previous year.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.