Netflix (XTRA:NFC) Price Target Increased by 18.04% to 540.09

The average one-year price target for Netflix (XTRA:NFC) has been revised to 540.09 / share. This is an increase of 18.04% from the prior estimate of 457.57 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 311.23 to a high of 676.08 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.22% from the latest reported closing price of 541.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 255 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFC is 0.62%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 412,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,796K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,864K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,825K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,331K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,745K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 16.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,548K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,289K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 9.62% over the last quarter.

