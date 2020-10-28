Netflix Will Turn 'Assassin's Creed' Into Live-Action Series and More

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) revealed today that it would create new content based on the wildly popular Assassin's Creed video game. The company is teaming with games publisher Ubisoft (OTC: UBSF.Y) with an eye toward multiple projects. The series will be executive produced by Ubisoft Film & Television's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik. The team is currently in the market for a showrunner.

Since its debut in 2007, Assassin's Creed has become one of the best-selling franchises in video game history, amassing 11 games and selling more than 155 million units worldwide. Netflix plans to create numerous live-action and animated series based on the iconic video game franchise.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We're excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin's Creed is beloved for," said Peter Friedlander, Netflix's vice president of original series. He went on to cite the game's "breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal" as attracting Netflix to the project.

"For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin's Creed brand into an iconic franchise," said Ubisoft's Jason Altman. "We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin's Creed universe."

This continues an ongoing partnership between Ubisoft and Netflix, as the streaming giant seeks out new programming to bolster its growing library. The two are currently collaborating on an anime series, Splinter Cell, by Derek Kolstad of John Wick fame. The two have also collaborated on Tom Clancy's The Division and Beyond Good & Evil.

Netflix has worked hard to ensure there's something for everyone on its platform, a strategy that is bearing fruit. The company reported third-quarter subscribers of 195 million and expects to top 200 million in the fourth quarter.

Danny Vena owns shares of Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

