Netflix Will Generate Gobs of Cash as Subscriber Count Grows, Analyst Says

Netflix stock is up more than 35% for the year to date, the company sports a market capitalization of close to $200 billion, and is trading at a historic high. Is it too late to buy?

Jefferies analyst Alex Giaimo doesn’t think so. He picked up coverage of the streaming-video giant Thursday with a Buy rating and a target of $520 for the share price. The stock was down fractionally at $437.36 in morning trading.

In a research note, the Jefferies analyst laid out three reasons to buy the stock.

One, he thinks “the addressable market is vastly underappreciated,” with room for continued double-digit subscriber growth. Two, he sees improving margins, with a “path to sustained positive free cash flow.” And three, he contends the company has proven it can create value even in a changing landscape.

Giaimo said the company can achieve double-digit subscriber growth through 2023, giving it 18% revenue growth on a compounded basis over the same span. He thinks Netlix can reach a 28% penetration rate in international markets by 2023, versus an estimated 18% today.

The analyst also thinks Netflix is close to hitting sustained profitability on a free-cash-flow basis. When it does, he expects the company to be able to fund its own programming and become less reliant on tapping capital markets. He said Netflix can be generating more than $10 billion a year in annual free cash flow by 2026, “becoming one of the most cash generative businesses in our coverage universe.”

As for concerns about new entrants in the streaming-video business, he thinks the worries are overblown. Giaimo noted that most U.S. cable customers pay more than $100 a month, more than the combined cost of five to seven subscription video services.

The analyst concedes that valuation is an obstacle to buying the stock at the current level, but added that the stock looks appealing when compared with other high-growth companies. “We expect near-term choppiness given the Covid pull-forward in demand and associated elevated expectations, but we advise owning shares longer term and adding on pullbacks,” he wrote.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.