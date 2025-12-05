Netflix (WBAG:NFLX) Price Target Decreased by 90.18% to 117.24

The average one-year price target for Netflix (WBAG:NFLX) has been revised to € 117,24 / share. This is a decrease of 90.18% from the prior estimate of € 1.193,79 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 66,26 to a high of € 142,56 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.09% from the latest reported closing price of € 1.075,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 185 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.92%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 412,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,685K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,514K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 29.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,079K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,886K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 29.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,952K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,189K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,040K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 17.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,316K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,460K shares , representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 25.07% over the last quarter.

