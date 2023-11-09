News & Insights

Netflix, Warner Bros partner with Verizon to offer discounted streaming bundle - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 09, 2023 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Verizon VZ.N is planning to offer the ad-supported versions of Netflix NFLX.O and Warner Bros Discovery's WBD.O Max streaming services for about $10 a month combined instead of about $17, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The discounted bundle is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the situation.

The move is the latest sign that the highly competitive streaming space is prompting companies to try new bundling tactics in their partnerships with telecom providers in order to woo customers.

Netflix and Warner Bros will have to share revenue with Verizon, the report said, adding that while the economic arrangement could not be learned, there is a minimum guarantee of revenue for the entertainment companies.

Verizon and Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment. Netflix declined to comment.

Netflix launched its ad-supported tier late last year, and it increased the prices for its premium ad-free tier in October 2023.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
