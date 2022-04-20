Netflix vs. Disney: Who Will Reel in the Subscribers?

In the United States, viewers are increasingly preferring to stream content on over-the-top players and are cutting the cord on traditional pay-TV services.

Indeed, according to Netflix, citing Nielsen data, the share of total television time in the US is increasingly being cornered by subscription video on demand (SVOD) services and has jumped from 26% in May 2021 to 28.6% in February 2022.

However, pure-play streaming services like Netflix are increasingly facing competition from traditional media companies like Disney who are launching their own direct-to-consumer services like, Disney+.

Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us compare these two media companies, Netflix and The Walt Disney Company, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks.

Shares of Netflix tanked 25.7% in extended-hours trading on Tuesday after the content streaming company reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers, declining for the first time in over a decade. More worryingly, the company expects these subscriber losses to continue into Q2, and has projected paid subscriber losses of 2 million.

This subscriber loss in Q1 was exacerbated by the loss of 700,000 subscribers in Russia, after the company’s suspension of services there. Excluding this, 500,000 net new subscribers would have been added in the quarter.

There has been a significant deceleration in Netflix’s revenue growth rate, too. Netflix’s revenues grew year-over-year by only 9.8% in Q1 of FY22 to $7.86 billion versus a year-over-year growth rate of 24.2% in the same period a year back.

The company acknowledged in its letter to shareholders that “our relatively high household penetration - when including the large number of households sharing accounts - combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds.”

Netflix pointed to four inter-connecting factors at work for its slowing growth. This includes higher password-sharing households, macroeconomic factors like higher inflation, rising competition, and the adoption of connected TVs.

According to NFLX, in addition to its 222 million households who have a paid membership, it estimates that its subscription is being shared by over 100 million households. This includes more than 30 million password-sharing households in the U.S. and Canada alone.

The company made it clear that it intends to monetize these households. As a part of this plan, NFLX rolled out a plan in March in countries like Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica that would enable households to add an extra member to their existing plans or transfer their membership profiles to a new account for a small charge.

In a bid to augment its revenues, the company stated on its earnings call that it was also exploring an ad-supported version of NFLX for lower-priced subscription tiers.

Over the long term, NFLX expects to sustain revenue growth in the double-digits and is still projecting to achieve an operating margin in the range of 19% to 20% for FY22.

However, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion was not impressed with NFLX’s Q1 results and downgraded the stock to a Hold from a Buy. Additionally, he almost halved his price target from $562 to $293, just above the lowest price target of $235 on the Street. Champion’s price target implies an upside potential of 23% to early morning trading levels on Wednesday.

The analyst expects subscriber losses to continue into the second quarter while revenue growth is likely to continue to decelerate well into 2023. Champion noted in his research report, “It's a lower growth, lower visibility model, prompting us to move to the sidelines.”

Other analysts on the Street also sided with Champion and are sidelined with a Hold consensus rating based on 10 Buys, 25 Holds, and three Sells. The average NFLX stock forecast is $366.97, implying 54.1% upside potential from current levels.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

Disney’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) service, Disney+ is proving to be a worthy competitor to Netflix. Overall, the media giant’s direct-to-consumer business is doing exceedingly well. In Q1 2022, the company saw total subscriptions across its streaming portfolio soar to 196.4 million, including the addition of 11.8 million Disney+ subscribers.

Disney is targeting its Disney+ subscribers to range between 230 million and 260 million by the end of FY24. The company is planning to launch Disney+ in new markets and anticipates its strong content slate to support growth in its subscriber base on a global basis.

This is indicated by the fact that Disney plans to spend around $33 billion on content this year and aims to add more general entertainment content to Disney+ in FY22.

While Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett is “skeptical” about the DTC streaming sector it does see Disney as “relatively well positioned as an early mover with scaled leadership, global footprint and distinct brand.”

Moreover, the analyst pointed out that while Disney anticipates subscriber growth to be “lumpy” for its DTC business, it expects subscriber growth in the second half of FY22 to be greater than subscriber growth in the first half.

As a result, Crockett expects fewer subscriber additions in the fiscal Q2 of FY22 and more in fiscal Q3 and Q4.

The analyst is also bullish on Disney’s theme parks business and sees “the strongest demand environment” fuelled by “record pricing leverage, and big crowds.” He views more growth catalysts could come as international travel picks up and Disney’s cruise ships set sail again.

As a result, the analyst has launched coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $177 on the stock. Crockett’s price target implies an upside potential of 39.8% to early morning trading levels on Wednesday.

Wall Street analysts are bullish about Disney with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys and five Holds. The average DIS stock forecast is $186.79, implying 47.7% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

It is evident that while Netflix is currently struggling when it comes to shoring up its subscribers, Disney has an edge with its vast content library and is quickly catching up.

It seems that analysts have good reason to be sidelined on NFLX and bullish about Disney, even after the former's monumental price crash earlier today.

