Netflix, Universal Filmed Entertainment expand U.S. licensing deal

Netflix (NFLX) and NBCUniversal’s (CMCSA) Universal Filmed Entertainment Group have reached an agreement to renew the existing licensing deal for animated films including those from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation and, beginning with the 2027 slate, will add U.S. rights to live-action films from both Universal Pictures and Focus Features. As part of the new agreement, Netflix will continue to have exclusive rights to UFEG animated films and, starting in 2027, will add live-action films no later than eight months following theatrical release. After the initial premiere on Peacock, Netflix will have a 10-month window during which these films are available only on Netflix before they return to Peacock. Netflix will also license rights to Universal’s full animation and live-action film slate for additional windows in subsequent years as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s film library. “We have always valued our partnership with NBCUniversal, and we are excited to expand it to bring even more entertainment to our U.S. members starting in 2027,” said Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “Illumination and DWA animated films have always been incredibly popular on Netflix, and we are looking forward to adding Universal Pictures and Focus Features live-action films in the years to come. By combining these licensed titles with our Netflix original programming, we can offer our members an exceptional entertainment package with an even greater selection of films to enjoy.”

