Netflix to stream WWE Raw in 2025

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

January 23, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Netflix NFLX.O said on Tuesday it will bring WWE's flagship weekly program, Raw, to the streaming platform in January 2025.

As part of the deal, Netflix will also be the exclusive home to all WWE shows and specials outside the U.S. as available.

The deal marks a major shift for World Wrestling Entertainment, which is a part of TKO Group Holdings, as Raw leaves linear television for the first time since its inception 31 years ago.

