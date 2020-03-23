Netflix to reduce quality of streams in Israel
TEL AVIV, March 23 (Reuters) - Netflix NFLX.O said on Monday it would reduce quality of its streams in Israel for the next month in response to a jump in data congestion traffic caused by people remaining home due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Netflix has also cut traffic on networks in Europe in a relief measure for internet service providers (ISPs) experiencing a surge in usage.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending