Netflix to reduce quality of streams in Israel

TEL AVIV, March 23 (Reuters) - Netflix NFLX.O said on Monday it would reduce quality of its streams in Israel for the next month in response to a jump in data congestion traffic caused by people remaining home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Netflix has also cut traffic on networks in Europe in a relief measure for internet service providers (ISPs) experiencing a surge in usage.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

