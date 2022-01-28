US Markets
MAT

Netflix to produce Mattel's 'Masters of the Universe' movie

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Mattel Inc and Netflix are developing "Masters of the Universe", a franchise created by the toymaker in the 1980s, into a live-action motion picture with production slated to start in summer 2022.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc MAT.O and Netflix NFLX.O are developing "Masters of the Universe", a franchise created by the toymaker in the 1980s, into a live-action motion picture with production slated to start in summer 2022.

The project, which was formerly in development at Sony, will be directed by film making duo the Nee Brothers and star "West Side Story" actor Kyle Allen as Prince Adam, or He-Man, both companies said on Friday.

The movie will revolve around an orphan named Adam who discovers that he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land.

The franchise was first introduced through a line of action figures in 1982, a year before the animated series "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" premiered.

U.S. toymakers like Mattel and Hasbro HAS.O have been competing for lucrative contracts with Hollywood studios in recent years. Mattel has also struck deals with Disney for Pixar Animation Studio's "Toy Story" and "Cars" franchises, as well as "Lightyear".

Earlier this month, Mattel won the rights to produce dolls based on Disney royalty including Elsa and Jasmine, snatching back the license from archrival Hasbro Inc.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAT NFLX HAS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular