Netflix to feature electric cars from GM and others in programming

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

February 02, 2023 — 12:58 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O has unveiled a new star for some of its upcoming programming: electric vehicles from General Motors GM.Nand other automakers.

The streaming service announced an agreement on Thursday to feature vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, the electric GMC Hummer pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq in TV series and films "where relevant."

The companies will highlight the partnership in a commercial featuring Will Ferrell that will air during the Feb. 12 Super Bowl. Netflix and GM called the agreement "part of a commitment to a more sustainable future."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Netflix said it will help creators "better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories."

Shows that will feature GM's electric vehicles include "Love is Blind," "Queer Eye" and "Unstable."

Netflix productions also will include electric vehicles made by other automakers, the company said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler and Deepa Babington)

