Netflix To Buy Scanline VFX Famed For Cowboy Bebop Effects

(RTTNews) - California-based entertainment services major Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) on Monday announced plans to acquire privately held global visual effects company Scanline VFX. The transaction is expected to close in first quarter of fiscal 2022. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Scanline VFX is credited with stunning visual effects ranging from the interstellar landscape of Cowboy Bebop and the ravenous vampires of Blood Red Sky to the exploding underground reactor in Stranger Things 3. It is also associated with Netflix for upcoming titles like Don't Look Up, The Gray Man, Slumberland, The Adam Project and Stranger Things 4. Scanline has also done ground-breaking work on Game of Thrones, Godzilla vs Kong and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Scanline was founded in 1989 and is now led by Stephan Trojansky, a trailblazing VFX Supervisor whose proprietary fluid rendering system Flowline won an Academy Award for Technical Achievement in 2008. The company has offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Los Angeles, London, Munich, Stuttgart, and Seoul.

Netflix would be investing in Scanline's pipeline, infrastructure and workforce and continue to support Scanline's Eyeline Studios' pioneering work. Going forward, the company would continue to operate as a standalone business and work with their variety of clients. Netflix too would continue to rely on other studios for its VFX needs.

