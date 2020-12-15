US Markets
Netflix streaming down for several users - Downdetector.com

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Netflix Inc's video streaming services were down for several users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with the video streaming service.

The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in the United States.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

