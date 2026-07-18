Netflix Stock's Last Decade Was Spectacular. But What Will the Next Decade Look Like?

Key Points

The answer: A $10,000 investment in Netflix a decade ago would be worth about $68,500 today.

Netflix's second-quarter revenue rose 13% year over year, but guidance points to slower growth ahead.

Management still expects its advertising revenue to roughly double this year, to about $3 billion.

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On July 18, 2016 (about ten years ago to the day), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares closed at a split-adjusted $9.88. A $10,000 investment at that price would have bought about 1,010 shares, and with the stock at about $68 as of this writing, that stake would be worth about $68,500 today. That works out to a compound annual return of about 21%. The same $10,000 in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) would have grown to roughly $35,000, before dividends.

That return wasn't earned comfortably, though. Holding meant sitting through some ugly weeks, including that very one: the day after Netflix's second-quarter 2016 report showed subscriber growth coming in well below the company's own forecast, shares sank 13%.

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Anyone who bought into that plunge did even better, turning $10,000 into nearly $79,000.

And just a few days ago (almost exactly ten years later), Netflix fell hard after a second-quarter report once again. Shares dropped about 9% in after-hours trading as the streaming giant's forecast pointed to slower growth ahead.

The harder call, I think, is whether Netflix can keep compounding from here. Its latest report offers some clues.

Slowing growth

Today's Netflix would be nearly unrecognizable to a 2016 shareholder. The company now generates more revenue in a single quarter ($12.6 billion in Q2) than the $8.8 billion it produced in all of 2016.

The second quarter itself was solid. Revenue rose 13% year over year, in line with management's guidance, with double-digit growth in every region. Earnings per share rose 11% year over year to $0.80. And Netflix's operating margin was 33.4%, down slightly from 34.1% in the year-ago quarter because the company's content amortization is growing faster in the first half of the year. For the full year, management still expects an operating margin of 31.5%, up from 29.5% in 2025.

Also worth noting: Engagement looks healthy. Members watched more than 97 billion hours of content in the first half of 2026, the company's highest half-year total to date.

The problem is the trajectory. Netflix's year-over-year revenue growth rate has decelerated every quarter this year, from 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 16.2% in Q1, 13.4% in Q2, and a forecast of just 11.7% for Q3. Management also narrowed its full-year revenue outlook to $51.0 billion to $51.4 billion, representing 13% to 14% growth.

Growth like that is hardly a crisis. But the hypergrowth that powered the stock's 21% annualized return over the past decade is downshifting.

The case for the next decade

Netflix isn't out of growth levers, though.

The most important is advertising. Management said it remains on track to roughly double its advertising revenue this year, to approximately $3 billion -- about 6% of expected 2026 revenue. The company also said its U.S. upfront negotiations are in advanced stages, helped by strong advertiser interest in its live events lineup.

Live programming may be Netflix's most efficient way to win new members. The company expects live events to account for just over 5% of its content spend this year but only about 1% of viewing hours. Yet live programming has accounted for six of its top 10 new-member sign-up days over the past five years. An expanded NFL agreement, including a week-one game this quarter and games on Thanksgiving Eve and Christmas, builds on that approach.

And shareholders are getting paid along the way. Netflix repurchased $4.7 billion of its own stock in Q2, its largest quarter of share repurchases ever, and it still has $27.1 billion left on its repurchase authorizations.

Then there's the valuation. After Thursday's after-hours drop, shares trade at about 21 times forward earnings and sit about 47% below their 52-week high of $127.75. For years, the problem with Netflix stock was a valuation that demanded hypergrowth. Today's price asks for much less.

So, would I put $10,000 into Netflix stock today? Not yet.

A multiple of about 21 times forward earnings is arguably fair for a company growing revenue 13% to 14% with an expanding operating margin. But the growth rate is still stepping down quarter by quarter, and I'd like to see where it settles before buying. Of course, if the deceleration levels off, or if the advertising business scales faster than expected, I could change my mind.

The past decade turned $10,000 into about $68,500. The next one starts from a much bigger base, with a slower engine. So investors should keep their expectations in check.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.