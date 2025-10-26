Netflix Stock Took a Nosedive Last Week. A Buy on the Dip, or a Sign to Shut Off the Screen?

Key Points

Netflix's profits took a temporary hit and its growth potential is still strong in spite of a minuscule deceleration in the coming quarter.

The stock trades at a lofty valuation even with the pullback.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Oct. 21 and the stock promptly plunged by 10%. As of this writing, the stock is now down about 17% from its all-time high, which is one of its larger pullbacks over the last three years.

Investors are looking at Netflix's profits. Management had said that its Q3 operating margin would be 31.5%, which would have been a nice increase from the prior-year period. But unfortunately, the operating margin was only 28%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Moreover, investors are looking at an expected deceleration in Netflix's growth rate. The company's revenue grew by 17.2% in Q3, which was slightly ahead of expectations. But in the upcoming fourth quarter, management expects growth of 16.7%. Some investors undoubtedly fear that Netflix's growth has peaked.

Here's why these fears regarding Netflix stock are likely overblown.

Two reasons why fears are overblown

First, Netflix can easily explain the shortfall in its Q3 profits. During the quarter, it spent over $600 million resolving a tax dispute in Brazil. Without this expense, management says it would have done better than planned.

The issue in Brazil wasn't factored into the forecast. But it's something that's unlikely to repeat in the future, which makes it a frustrating event but not one that long-term investors should fret over.

Regarding its growth rate, I believe that Netflix investors need to zoom out and see the bigger picture. It has more growth levers that are likely underappreciated.

One such growth lever is Netflix's foray into merchandise. The company is licensing its popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters to toy companies Mattel and Hasbro. The move is straight from the playbook of fellow entertainment giant Walt Disney and could provide many incremental revenue opportunities for years to come as more of its intellectual property is licensed.

However, the bigger growth lever for Netflix, in my opinion, is advertising. In late 2022, Netflix launched an ad-supported subscription tier to its streaming platform. And management rolled this tier out using what it calls a crawl-walk-run approach -- start slow and pick up speed as the kinks are worked out.

In 2025, Netflix is on pace to double its advertising revenue from 2024. Investors don't know how big this revenue stream is exactly but that's incredible growth. And the exciting thing is that management says it's only in the "walk" phase of its plan. In other words, it's still figuring some things out before really turning on the growth for this portion of its business.

Therefore, concerns regarding slowing growth for Netflix are likely overblown -- after all, a 16.7% growth rate forecast is still stellar for a company of this size and future growth levers could speed things back up. Moreover, the profit problem appears temporary. For these reasons, I wouldn't be concerned with Netflix's business.

Is Netflix stock a buy?

I believe that fears regarding the health of Netflix's business are overblown. That's not the same as believing the stock is a timely buying opportunity today. The health of the business is important but there's a little more to the discussion regarding buying the stock.

Netflix generates a lot of free cash flow, which is great. But the stock currently trades at 57 times its free cash flow, even after the pullback, which is quite pricey.

In short, there is some valuation risk with Netflix stock today -- it's possible that the high stock price today can diminish the returns in coming years even if it continues to grow at a double-digit rate.

However, Netflix stock also has some execution risk. The two aforementioned growth drivers -- merchandise and advertising -- are newer territories for the company. It's possible that there could be missteps when stepping beyond its core competency. And any missteps would exacerbate the valuation risk.

My best guess for the future is that Netflix continues to find good growth and executes well but its current valuation brings the future stock performance more in line with the average for the stock market. That wouldn't be a bad outcome for investors and could make it a buy for some.

For me, however, Netflix isn't one I'm looking to buy today. I believe there are some more timely opportunities for my portfolio. That said, I could potentially change my mind with a more attractive stock price because Netflix has proven that it's a strong business for the long haul.

Should you invest $1,000 in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,380!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.