Netflix Stock Surges to Record Highs as Market Cap Tops Disney

Netflix shares are on track to close at an record high Wednesday as Wall Street ratchets up estimates and price targets ahead of the company’s first-quarter earnings announcement after the close of trading next Tuesday.

With the world hunkering down at home in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, movie theaters and other entertainment venues closed, and professional and college sports entirely shut down, many are turning to streaming-video services for entertainment—and Netflix (ticker: NFLX) is a prime beneficiary of the trend.

There have been hints of strong growth in streaming activity from other players—Walt Disney (DIS) has seen a huge jump in streaming subscribers, and Roku (ROKU) this week said first-quarter streaming hours were up 49% from a year ago. But unlike Disney and Roku, Netflix has no exposure at all to the advertising industry, stubbornly sticking to a subscription-only revenue model, despite pressure from some analysts in recent months to offer an ad-supported version of the service.

With ad budgets in free fall and many media companies furloughing workers, cutting salaries, and struggling to maintain financial stability, Netflix is now reaping the rewards of its clear-cut no-ads strategy.

When Netflix reported 2019 results in January, the company projected first-quarter revenue of $5.7 billion, profits of $1.66 a share, and 7 million net new subscribers. The Street consensus calls for $5.74 billion and $1.64 a share. But a number anywhere close to consensus would be viewed with disappointment. Analysts smell a blowout in the making, and in particular expect customer growth to blow past guidance.

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak on Wednesday repeated his Buy rating on the stock and lifted his price target to a Street-high $495 from $425, inching up his earnings-per-share estimate for the first quarter to $1.67 a share from $1.66. He sees 8.45 million net new subscribers for the quarter, with total subscribers nearing the 200 million level by the end of 2020.

“We believe the unfortunate Covid-19 situation is cementing Netflix’s global [direct to consumer] dominance partly driven by the incremental content spend that is enabled by their massive and growing subscriber base,” Wlodarczak writes. “Netflix offers consumers an increasingly compelling unique entertainment experience on virtually any device, without commercials at a relatively low cost.... The larger their subscriber base grows (and their ARPU increases) the more they can spend on original content, which increases the potential target market for their service (and reduces existing subscriber churn).”

Stifel’s Scott Devitt also repeats his Buy rating on the stock; he upped his target to $440 from $390. He thinks the company will report close to 10 million net subscriber adds in the quarter.

“We view the current environment as likely to drive incremental usage and subscriber additions and help drive down near-term churn for Netflix as school closures and interruptions to daily business activity and events force consumers to seek alternatives to traditional forms of entertainment (and potentially accelerate the demise of secularly challenged industries),” he writes. “In our view, the current environment may also pull forward adoption curves in markets where Netflix is currently underpenetrated, which would result in a benefit to Netflix with a duration beyond [the 2020 first half].”

Piper Sandler’s Yung Kim writes that Google searches for Netflix have spiked, pointing to potential upside in both U.S. and international subscriber gains in the first quarter. “Despite the launch of new streaming services, Netflix continues to capture a significant portion of traditional content consumption dollars as that spend migrates to streaming,” he writes. “Additionally, with coronavirus fears pushing consumers away from travel and out-of-home entertainment, Netflix could be a near-term beneficiary of this temporarily altered behavior.” Kim maintains an Overweight rating and $400 price target.

Cowen’s John Blackledge repeated his Outperform rating on the stock, while lifting his target to $445 from $425. In his latest note, hee reviews a new survey of 2,500 consumers, who were asked which platforms they use more often for viewing video content. Netflix came out on top with 25.3%, followed by basic cable and broadcast networks. YouTube came in at 12.1%, followed by Hulu, Amazon Prime, and premium cable networks in the single digits.

Moness Crespi Hardt’s Brian White today repeated his Buy rating on the stock, though he leaves his target price at $400 for now. “With people around the world stuck in their homes, Netflix appears not only to be a natural, near-term beneficiary during this crisis, but also a long-term winner as new habits are likely to take form by those previously not using the service,” he writes. “Even after this crisis is over, the thought of returning to a packed theater to watch a new movie release is an experience that most people are likely to avoid for the foreseeable future.”

Netflix shares were up 4%, at $429.93, in recent trading—a new all-time high—boosting its market cap to $187.7 billion, inching past Disney to become the most highly valued pure-play U.S. entertainment businesses. Year to date, Netflix is up more than 33%, while the S&P 500 is down 2.2%.

