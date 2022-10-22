Netflix Stock Soars After Ending Streak of Subscriber Losses: Does That Make Netflix Stock a Buy?

After two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) ended the horrible streak by adding over 2 million subscribers in its most recent quarter. This video highlights the significant figures from Netflix's third-quarter earnings announcement to determine if Netflix stock is a buy right now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 20, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 21, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.