Netflix Stock Slips on Fears It Will Miss Subscriber Growth Guidance

Here we are, barely more than a month into the fourth quarter, and already doubts are cropping up about whether Netflix can reach its guidance for subscriber growth.

Subscriber growth is a touchy subject for Netflix investors.

A large chunk of the slide reflects the company’s disappointing second-quarter subscriber growth: Netflix added 2.7 million net new paid subscribers, about half of what it had projected. In the September quarter, Netflix did a little better, adding 6.8 million subs, up from 6.1 million the year-ago quarter but a tad below the company’s own guidance of 7 million.

For the fourth quarter, Netflix is projecting 600,000 net adds domestically and 7 million internationally.

Another miss would raise questions about both the company’s long-term growth prospects—in particular internationally—as well as its ability to accurately forecast subscriber growth. And yet in a research note this morning, Evercore ISI analyst Lee Horowitz raised doubts about the company’s ability to hit its fourth-quarter subscriber targets.

Evercore notes that data from the app download tracking firm Sensor Tower show global downloads of Netflix apps were up 2% year over year in October, as international growth slowed to 3% from 6% in September. Domestically, the story was a little better, with downloads off 4% in October, following a 10% drop in September, “as a growing film slate seems to have bolstered the top of the funnel domestically.”

Adds Horowitz, “While we would caution against reading too deeply into these results, given a Q4 content slate which appears strongest later in the quarter, October levels are consistent with below-guidance Q4 subscriber results.”

He adds that the coming Netflix release of the Martin Scorsese film The Irishman will benefit subscriber growth trends in November, but he adds that “a geographic analysis of download trends associated with ‘El Camino’ [the recent movie based on the popular series Breaking Bad] suggest that US dramatic films may not materially move the subscriber growth needle in key international growth markets.”

The analyst adds that “it is fair to assume that [The Irishman] will have a much more pronounced impact on US subscriber trends relative to international subscriber trends.”

Evercore has an In Line rating and $300 target on Netflix stock.

Netflix shares were off 1.5%, at $288.51, in recent trading. The S&P 500 was down 0.1%.

