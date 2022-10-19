Netflix Stock Rockets 14% After Crushing Earnings -- Is Netflix Stock a Buy Now?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is rallying 14% after posting a strong earnings report and surprising Wall Street estimates, gaining 2.4 million subscribers versus an estimate closer to 1 million. Is Netflix stock a buy now? Watch below for a Netflix earnings update and my take on where the stock is headed next.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of October 18, 2022. The video was published on October 18, 2022.

