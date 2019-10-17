Netflix Stock Rally Ebbs as Worries Remain on Impact of New Rivals

The company took note of increasing competition and the rising costs of content, but repeated its view that the real competition is traditional linear video, not other streaming services.

Netflix sharesare higher but well off their highs this morning, as stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings are offset in part by worries about the potential impact of new competition on fourth-quarter performance.

Netflix stock is trading up 4.7%, at $299.68. It had rallied more than 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday. The S&P 500 is up 0.3%.

The company’s third-quarter results had something for everyone, which is what makes interpreting the results and fourth-quarter guidance a complex task.

On one hand, Netflix blew away its earnings and operating-margin guidance for the quarter, and projected a 300-point boost in margins for 2020. But on the other hand, fourth-quarter profit guidance was below expectations.

U.S. net subscriber adds were below guidance, but international net adds were a bit ahead of plan, leaving overall subscriber growth a lot better than feared, but not below the company’s forecast.

Netflix also said it would tweak the way it reports subscriber data to take a more regional approach. Bears tend to see changes in reporting policy as an attempt to hide something.

In short, the debate over Netflix stock rages on, and the battle will only intensify heading into year-end results.

There was plenty of cautious commentary this morning despite the earnings beat.

Macquarie Research analyst Tim Nolan cut his rating on the stock this morning to Neutral from Outperform, with a new target of $325, down from $375.

“In some ways Netflix has defied the naysayers in Q3, coming close enough to guidance and delivering impressive revenue and earnings growth,” he writes. “We still think its opportunity is excellent, especially internationally where sub adds should continue to step up. But it’s hard to deny the U.S. is maturing, with sub add growth halving this year and the revenue effect of the price increases wearing off in Q1 ’20. We expect competition coming from Disney+ and others especially in the US will have only modest effect on churn, but we think it will be hard for Netflix to grow much more in the US, and we suspect pricing power is limited. Content costs continue to rise and marketing demands will remain high, and the turn to positive [free cash flow] will take many years, while another debt raise is forthcoming.”

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, a longtime bear on the stock, repeated his Underperform rating and $188 target price. In a report he titled “Denial is a River in Egypt,” Pachter writes that he expects content spending to require substantial cash burn for many years, and notes that content migration to competing services plus price hikes could slow subscriber growth. He adds that increasingly negative free cash flow makes a discounted-cash-flow valuation on the company “impossible.”

Multiple firms trimmed their price targets on the stock, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC, Loop Capital, Bernstein, Cowen, and Guggenheim. Wells Fargo and Nomura increased their targets.

But the bulls were heartened by the results, which followed a very weak second quarter for subscription adds. Morgan Stanley ’s Benjamin Swinburne nicely summed up the bull case. “Against a wall of worry, results were better than feared and broadly in-line,” he writes in a research note. “Highlights were modestly higher international paid net adds in Q3, reiteration of continued margin expansion, and commitment to [free cash flow] improving in ’20. It is possible net adds have peaked, but earnings power has a long way to run.”

J.P. Morgan ’s Doug Anmuth says the report gives him more confidence in the company ahead of fourth-quarter results, and repeats his Overweight rating and $425 price target.

“Overall, we believe Q3 earnings provides increased confidence that NFLX will continue to add subs at a healthy pace while withstanding new competitive streaming threats,” he writes. “Q4 content is very strong—The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, 6 Underground, The Crown season 3—among others—and we believe more streaming options will ultimately accelerate the shift away from linear TV, benefiting NFLX.”

Brian White, an analyst at Moness Crespi Hardt, writes in a research note that “the paralyzing fear that gripped Wall Street heading into last night’s call was unprecedented; however, Netflix’s performance was good enough to stabilize the stock.” He repeats his Buy rating, and inches up his price target to $350 from $340.

Sights now shift to the fourth quarter and the impact of the new services launching in the next few weeks from Apple (AAPL) and Walt Disney (DIS). BofA Merrill Lynch’s Benjamin Swinburne remains a bull on Netflix shares, but writes in a note this morning that “competitive launches will likely continue to create a negative press cycle with Apple and Disney’s offerings set for November launches.

“We, however, don’t view these offerings as the competition, with linear TV still abundant in the U.S. and overseas. Netflix has faced competition from Hulu, HBO and Amazon for years with limited impact on growth to date. Yet, we are mindful of a potential impact at the margin for Netflix, with conservative Q4 sub guidance likely driven in part by management concerns about these new service launches.”

