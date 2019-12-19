Netflix Stock Is Still Rallying. Buy It for International Growth, Analyst Says.

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak, who rates the streaming-video company at Buy, raised his target for Netflix’s stock price to $425, from $400.

Netflix shares have extended their week-long rally, as investors continue to digest the company’s disclosure earlier this week of new details on the growth of its international business.

The stock rose for the fifth straight session on Thursday, a 3% surge that brought the gain to more than 10% over that time.

The shares’ latest boost came from Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak, who repeated his Buy rating while lifting his target price to $425, from $400, specifically citing the company’s compelling international growth story. Shares were at $330.40 in morning trading.

“The more in-depth international disclosure gave us greater confidence in our overall forecasts,” he wrote in a Thursday research note. For the fourth quarter, Wlodarczak projects 600,000 net new U.S. subscribers additions (in line with the company’s guidance) and a net 8 million new international customers. That is a million more than the company itself projects.

The Pivotal analyst wrote that while Netflix shares “climbed a wall of worry” heading into the launch of the Disney Plus streaming service, he sees the Disney product as complementary to Netflix, rather than a threat. It will accelerate losses for pay-TV providers, a benefit for Netflix, the analyst says.

Initially high subscriber numbers for Disney Plus reflect the large number of consumers who can access the service for free, his report said. Usage has been anemic, which is “unsurprising given the lack of original content,” Wlodarczak wrote. He said Disney Plus appears aimed at households with kids under 13, and is “certainly no Netflix killer.”

Concern over the launch of Apple TV+ has been overblown, Wlodarczak said. The Apple streaming service “fell flat on its face and is at least a couple of years away if ever from being a legitimate threat to Netflix,” the analyst wrote.

For 2020, overall, the Pivotal analyst sees Netflix adding 2 million U.S. subscribers and 27 million overseas, “highlighting the importance of the global growth story.”

Netflix “has an unappreciated massive head start on potential competitors, the company has created substantial barriers to entry, and ultimately we think they win the global OTT race and generate material profitability,” he wrote.

Over time, he said, the subscription video market will evolve into a race between Netflix and Disney, with Amazon.com (AMZN) on the periphery. Management at AT&T (T) isn’t likely to be willing to spend enough to make HBO a viable long-term competitor.

The big losers, he said, will be “traditional PayTV players that rely on rising per subscriber fees and high advertising loads and don’t have other businesses to offset likely accelerating weakness in Pay TV.”

