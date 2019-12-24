Netflix Stock Had a Choppy Year. Executives' Pay Is Rising.

Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings will see his annual salary dip next year, he will pocket $34 million in stock options in 2020, marking a 10% boost from 2019, regulatory filings show.

Netflix’s top brass will be going into 2020 feeling a little more flush.

Although chief executive Reed Hastings will see his annual salary dip by $50,000 to $650,000 next year, he will pocket $34 million in stock options in 2020, marking a 10% boost from 2019, regulatory filings show.

Meanwhile, Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for the video-streaming company, will see a jump in both his annual salary and stock options. Sarandos will earn $20 million next year, up from $18 million, and his stock options will increase to $14.7 million from $13.5 million in 2019.

Total compensation for Netflix’s chief financial officer Spencer Neumann, who joined early last year, will be $11.6 million. Greg Peters, the chief product officer, will see his salary increase by $2 million to $12 million, while his stock options will tick upward slightly to $6.9 million.

The company declined to comment.

Netflix stock (ticker: NFLX) is up 24.4% this year, slightly lagging behind the S&P 500, which has gained 28.6%. The stock has had a choppy year as investors have worried about increased competition from new streaming providers. But in recent weeks, the stock has been on a tear as analysts have focused on Netflix’ international growth prospects.

