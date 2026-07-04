Netflix Stock Is Flirting With $70. Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity or Value Trap?

Key Points

According to management's forecast, Netflix will report slower revenue growth this year compared to 2025.

Competition is a tangible risk factor, as consumers have no shortage of entertainment options at their disposal.

The streaming stock's price-to-earnings ratio hasn't been this cheap in almost four years.

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Investors are pressing pause on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Shares of the video entertainment trailblazer are in free fall. They currently trade 45% below their record high (as of July 1), set about 12 months ago.

The streaming stock hit its 52-week low of $70.86 on June 25. Shares are dangerously close to $70. The last time they were below this level was in late 2024.

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Does Netflix present investors with a once-in-a-decade opportunity? Or is it a value trap?

The market is losing confidence

It's always difficult to pinpoint precisely what causes a company's shares to move. With Netflix, investors can identify a few factors that have hurt the market's confidence in the stock.

Slowing growth is the first trend to pay attention to. Netflix's management team guided for 13.3% year-over-year revenue growth in 2026. This could be the beginning of a mature phase in the company's life cycle.

Streaming competition has never been this cutthroat, as peers jockey for viewer attention. Walt Disney's Disney+ and Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Warner Bros Discovery's (soon to be Paramount's) HBO Max, Apple TV, and Alphabet's YouTube provide consumers with many choices. This doesn't include social media.

Netflix's content costs have also been rising. Now that the business is pursuing live events and sports, it will have to deal with bidding wars that can eat away at its free cash flow (FCF).

Split the difference

If an investment candidate is to qualify as a once-in-a-decade opportunity, it should probably be in the early innings of a major growth spurt. This is not the way to describe Netflix today. As mentioned, the growth is likely to decelerate in the coming years as the business matures.

Netflix first launched streaming in the U.S. in January 2007. Had you possessed the foresight and conviction to load up on shares at that time, after 10 years, you would have captured a monster 4,000% return. That was a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

On the other hand, I don't view this stock as a value trap. After all, Netflix is a high-quality business. It has a massive user base due to a first-mover advantage. It generated FCF of $9.5 billion in 2025. The leadership team is top-notch. And Netflix has maybe the most highly regarded brand name in the entire industry.

Value traps only apply to subpar companies. Netflix clearly doesn't belong in this category.

At a price-to-earnings ratio of 24, however, the market is giving investors the most compelling entry point in almost four years. The stock could continue falling in the near term. But if you've been waiting for the right time to buy Netflix, this could be your chance.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.