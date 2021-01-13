Netflix Still Dominates Streaming, but Disney Steals Market Share

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) still commands the field of battle in the streaming wars, but Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is making significant inroads with its Disney+ service and it's beginning to take a toll on the industry giant.

Data from Nielsen shows that Netflix holds a commanding 28% share of the streaming market compared to Disney+ with 6%, but last year Netflix had a 31% share suggesting most of the gains Disney made have come from Netflix.

Image source: Walt Disney.

A portent of things to come

There are some troubling trends for Netflix in the Nielsen numbers. They show that Netflix owned the top 10 spots of most-streamed television shows, with The Office reigning supreme at 57 billion minutes. The next most popular shows was Grey's Anatomy, with over 39 billion minutes. No other service was able to crack the top tier of TV shows.

Yet this year Netflix doesn't have The Office in its lineup; the show moved to the Peacock streaming service from Comcast's NBCUniversal division on Jan. 1.

It was different for the movie side of the ledger. Disney+ owned seven of the top 10 films on the streaming services. No. 1 was the release of Frozen 2 followed by Moana.

Netflix had the other three leading films, including Secret Life of Pets 2, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, and Spenser Confidential.

What is immediately apparent is that most of the top movies were kid-oriented, which would give Disney+ a competitive edge. Because it has such a deep library to tap into to put out more content, Disney is expected to keep taking share as it grows. Disney+ recently reported it had 86 million subscribers, and analysts expect it to eventually surpass Netflix.

The Nielsen data, though, is only based on four streaming services: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon.com's Prime Video, and Disney's Hulu.

Find out why Walt Disney is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Walt Disney is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.