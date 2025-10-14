Netflix, Spotify Partner To Stream Exclusive Ringer Video Podcasts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Netflix (NFLX) and Spotify have signed a wide-ranging partnership to stream video versions of several popular podcasts from The Ringer, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer NFL Show, and The Rewatchables.

The deal covers sports, culture, lifestyle, and true crime titles, with U.S. availability slated for early 2026 and global rollout to follow.

Netflix VP Lauren Smith said the collaboration expands the platform's entertainment lineup by adding top video podcasts across diverse genres. Spotify's Head of Podcasts, Roman Wasenmüller, added that the alliance opens new opportunities for creators and helps global audiences discover new favorites.

