Netflix signs deal for rights to Sony Movies, including 'Spider-man' films - WSJ

April 8 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical movies, including upcoming "Spider-Man" Films, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

