Netflix Set to Release Brazilian Original Film Airplane Mode

Netflix NFLX recently released the trailer of its forthcoming original film Airplane Mode (Modo Aviao), starring Larissa Manoela and Erasmo Carlo.



Directed by Cesar Rodrigues, the feature is based on the script of Mexican Alberto Bremer with the Brazilian adaptation written by Renato Fagundes and Alice Bomtempo.



Airplane Mode is produced by Luiz Noronha, Cecilia Grosso and Samanta Moraes of production house, A Fabrica.



Larissa plays the character of Ana, a digital influencer who is addicted to mobile and social networks. Working as a fashionista for Carola, played by Katiuscia Canoro, the character suffers a traffic accident and is forced to go through a digital detox at her grandfather Germano’s farm, played by Erasmo Carlos.



With no cellphone and no contact with social media, the young woman is expected to reconnect with the real world and to remember what it's like to have a balanced life.



Notably, Airplane Mode marks the first role of Larissa in a Netflix original production and is set to premiere on Jan 23, 2020.

Netflix’s Robust Content Slate for Brazilian Audience



Netflix has been increasingly investing in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content aimed at wooing international audiences. Per a company report, Latin America has been Netflix’s third largest region by subscribers with 29 million paid subscribers as of Sep 30, 2019.



Netflix competitive pricing of $5.99 per month in Brazil is expected to drive top-line growth in the near term. Per a Statista report, Netflix is expected to generate around $527.3 million in revenues from its Brazilian streaming segment in 2020.



The global streaming giant is teaming up with some of Brazil’s top actors, writers and directors to increase its slate of original movies and series for 2020.



Premiered on Nov 22, Nobody’s Looking marks the first collaboration between Gullane and Netflix. Moreover, their second, Boca a Boca is in development.



Additionally, Silva will feature in three original productions, while Porchat is set to star in three Netflix movies following the success of comedy special, The Last Hangover.



Moreover, writer Reboucas will make her Netflix debut with Quem Nunca?, a story about three teenage girls who go on a school camping trip.



In addition to the above films, Netflix will also release Sergio, produced by Narcos star and Golden Globe nominee Wagner Moura. The biopic set to premiere on Jan 28, 2020 focuses on Brazilian United Nations diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello.



Netflix’s Expensive Content Strategy Concerns

Netflix is set to produce more original shows in Brazil in a bid to retain its market share amid declining subscriber base and stiff competition. This in turn is likely to escalate its content cost in the near term.



Per a Variety report, Netflix will invest $87 million in Brazilian productions during 2020 and will launch up to 30 new titles for that market.



Moreover, Netflix is facing intensifying competition from Amazon AMZN, Facebook FB and ViacomCBS VIAC in the Latin American region.



In October 2019, Viacom Digital Studios International partnered with Facebook to create a number of shows for Facebook Watch for regions including Latin America, per a Forbes report.



Moreover, Amazon has been taking initiatives to fortify its presence in the streaming space through its Prime video service.



