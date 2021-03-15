Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year dominated by streaming

(Adds details on Amazon, Disney nominations)

LOS ANGELES, March 15 (Reuters) - Streaming service Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 of its films including "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

"Mank," a black-and-white drama about 1930s Hollywood, led all films with 10 nods including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress.

Many of this year's Oscar contenders played on streaming services as movie theaters closed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Walt Disney Co scored 15 nods. They included six for "Nomadland," which is playing in theaters and streaming on Hulu, and three for animated Pixar movie "Soul" on Disney+.

Amazon.com's Amazon Studios earned a spot in the best picture race with "Sound of Metal" and 12 nominations overall, a record for the company. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Catherine Evans and Jonathan Oatis) ((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AWARDS OSCARS/NETFLIX (UPDATE 1)

