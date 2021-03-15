US Markets
NFLX

Netflix scores 35 nominations in Oscars race

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Streaming service Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 of its films including "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

LOS ANGELES, March 15 (Reuters) - Streaming service Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 of its films including "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Catherine Evans) ((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AWARDS OSCARS/NETFLIX (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular