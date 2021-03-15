Netflix scores 35 nominations in Oscars race

LOS ANGELES, March 15 (Reuters) - Streaming service Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 of its films including "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Catherine Evans) ((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AWARDS OSCARS/NETFLIX (URGENT)

