Netflix says over 50% of new sign-ups for ads plan in ad-supported countries

Amy Reinhard, President, Advertising at Netflix (NFLX), stated in a post to the company’s newsroom: “As we celebrate two years since launching Netflix’s ads business, we continue to see positive momentum and growth across all areas of the business. We’re excited to now reach 70MM monthly active users globally and continue to see steady progress across all countries’ member bases. Now, over 50% of new Netflix sign-ups are for the ads plan in ad-supported countries… For the NFL live Christmas Day games, Netflix has sold out of all available in-game inventory for the two live games, partnering with multiple advertisers, including FanDuel and Verizon (VZ), among others. FanDuel will be the exclusive pregame sportsbook betting partner with a sponsored in-show feature. This custom segment will include Netflix Christmas Gameday talent, offering analysis and predictions aligned to FanDuel’s wagering odds for the games. Verizon will be the Netflix Christmas kickoff sponsor as the official partner for the exciting pre-kick segment that will run before kickoff. All partners will also run traditional ad commercials throughout the live event… There has been continuous momentum over the last two years, but we’re just getting started and can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

