Netflix says outage in U.S., Canada, South America resolved

Adds Netflix statement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc <NFLX.O> said on Wednesday its video-streaming services were restored after a brief outage for some users across the United States, Canada and South America.

Earlier in the day, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with accessing Netflix's platform.

"Some of our members in the U.S, Canada and South America were unable to use Netflix via our iOS apps for less than an hour this morning," Netflix said in a statement. "The issue is now fixed and we're sorry for the inconvenience."

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

