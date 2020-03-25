Netflix says it has fixed outage that hit some in U.S., UK

LOS ANGELES, March 25 (Reuters) - Streaming service Netflix Inc NFLX.O has fixed a temporary outage that affected some users in the United States and United Kingdom on Wednesday, the company said.

"Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning. The issue is now fixed and we're sorry for the inconvenience," the statement said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1 310 491 7275; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.