Netflix says Beyonce to perform at halftime during NFL Chrstimas Day game

Netflix (NFLX) announced that Beyonce will take the field as the halftime performer during NFL Christmas Gameday, streaming live on Netflix on Wednesday, December 25. The performance will take place during the second of Netflix’s two Christmas Day games, as the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET. In case you missed it, Netflix is the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games: The Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers live on Netflix at 1p.m. ET; then at 4:30 PM ET, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans. In keeping with the NFL’s long-standing holiday tradition, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities and be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+. With Netflix and Beyonce, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition, as Netflix has also announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026, the company said.

