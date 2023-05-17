Netflix says ad tier now has nearly 5 million monthly active users

LOS ANGELES, May 17 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's NFLX.O recently launched tier with commercials now has nearly 5 million global monthly active users, a company executive said on Wednesday at a presentation to advertisers.

The median age of those viewers is 34, said Jeremi Gorman, Netflix's president of worldwide advertising.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese)

