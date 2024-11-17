Netflix says 60M households watched the Paul-Tyson match

Netflix (NFLX) says that 60M households watched the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. “It was a record-breaking boxing spectacle for the ages, and it all happened live on Netflix. For the first time ever, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions teamed up for a boxing mega-event headlined by Jake ‘El Gallo de Dorado’ Paul versus The Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson. The event streamed live on Netflix on Friday Nov. 15 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where a total of 72,300 total attendees gathered to witness the historic fight card. At home, 60 million households watched the Paul vs. Tyson main event live around the world, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams.”

