Netflix says 60M households tuned in for Paul-Tyson match, Reuters reports

November 17, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Netflix (NFLX) said on Saturday that 60M households worldwide had tuned in for the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and the event peaked at 65 million streams, according to a statement. The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prize fighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson, which Paul won, was streamed live on Netflix.

